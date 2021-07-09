Prairie View A&M University Initiates Partnerships With Six Universities in Africa

Historically Black Prairie View A&M University in Texas is spearheading a new multidisciplinary effort to help improve food security, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and social welfare in Africa. Led by Camille Gibson, interim dean of the College of Juvenile Justice, the Pacesetters Initiative will gradually link to courses within the university’s Colleges and Schools of Engineering, Agriculture and Human Sciences, Business, and Juvenile Justice, and eventually provide students with the opportunity to travel abroad to conduct research and learn and work alongside students, faculty and industry leaders in specific African nations.

Through the new relationship, Prairie View A&M University has forged formal academic partnerships with:

Kenyatta University, Kenya

Great Lakes University of Kisumu, Kenya

The University of The Gambia, The Gambia

The University of Liberia, Liberia

Covington University, Liberia

Bong County Technical College, Liberia

“It’s an opportunity, in keeping with the university’s Quality Enhancement Plan for the next decade, for our students to be more internationally engaged with serious issues,” said Dr. Gibson, who is also a professor of justice studies at the university.

Professor Gibson holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Florida. She earned a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in criminal justice from the City University of New York.