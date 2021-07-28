Higher Education Grants or Gifts of Interest to African Americans

Here is this week’s news of grants or gifts to historically Black colleges and universities or for programs of particular interest to African Americans in higher education.

Historically Black Fayetteville State University received a three-year, $133,330 grant from the Cumberland Community Foundation to support the Fayetteville State University Reading Clinic (FSURC). The FSURC enables university students to provide tutoring services with a focus on enhancing literacy in the Cumberland County community. The program is under the direction of Ashley Johnson-Holder, an assistant professor in the College of Education at the university.

The Fluor Corporation and the Fluor Foundation announced they are initiating a $1 million funding program in partnership with three historically Black colleges and universities. The funding will benefit North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Tuskegee University in Alabama, and Prairie View A&M University in Texas. The grant will fund scholarships for civil, chemical, and mechanical engineering students, the creation of new learning strategies, workspace improvement, and professional development for faculty.

The College of Dentistry at historically Black Howard University in Washington, D.C., announced a five-year, $500,000 grant from the United Concordia Dental Charitable Fund. The grant will be used to provide scholarships to currently enrolled and prospective dentistry students. The United Concordia Dental Charitable Fund was established this year to ensure a diverse workforce and promote dental care for the uninsured and underinsured.

Historically Black Alabama State Univerity in Montgomery received a $140,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice for research to create a cause-of-death model to assist in death and homicide investigations. The proposed model will be used by criminal investigators and forensic crime lab experts to better predict a cadaver’s cause of death based on microbial and metabolic signatures associated with its liver and brain tissues.

Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, two historically Black educational institutions in Atlanta, will join Cornell University in a six-year, $3.6 million grant project funded by the National Science Foundation. The grant will establish a Partnership for Research and Education in Materials program to develop next-generation materials for electronic devices. Researchers on the project will focus on the design, synthesis, and characterization of new oxide-based interface materials, towards the next generation of electronic, magnetoelectronic and optoelectronic devices.