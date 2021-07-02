Eight African Americans Who Will Be Taking on New Administrative Duties

Jeffrey L. Shaw is the new vice president for institutional advancement at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis. Shaw most recently served as associate vice president of development at Texas Southern University. Earlier, he held leadership roles and led successful fundraising campaigns at Florida A&M University and the United Negro College Fund.

A native of Florida, Shaw holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and nonprofit executive leadership certification from Rice University in Houston.

Jan E. Duncan was named vice president for academic affairs at Texas College in Tyler, Texas. She was director of education at the Museum of African Life and Culture in Riverdale, Georgia. Earlier, she was a dean and faculty member at Jarvis Chrisitan College in Hawkins, Texas.

Dr. Duncan is a four-time graduate of Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, earning a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees, and a Ph.D.

Horace D. Ballard was named the Theodore E. Stebbins Jr. Associate Curator of American Art at the Harvard Art Museums, effective September 1. Ballard has been serving as curator of American art at the Williams College Museum of Art, in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Dr. Ballard received a Ph.D. from Brown University and is currently preparing a book manuscript, entitled, The Re-construction of Beauty: Photography, Whiteness, and US Masculinity, 1865-1900.

Kelly McMurray is the new associate vice president for strategic planning and institutional effectiveness at Florida A&M University. Since 2019, she has been the vice president for institutional effectiveness at Albany State University in Georgia.

Dr. McMurray earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Clark Atlanta University. She holds a master’s degree in applied mathematics from North Carolina A&T State University and a Ph.D. in educational policy studies, with a concentration in research, measurement, and statistics from Georgia State University.

K. Matthew Dames has been appointed the Edward H. Arnold University Librarian at the University of Notre Dame. He has been serving as university librarian at Boston University. Prior to joining Boston University, Dr. Dames was associate librarian for scholarly resources and services at Georgetown University and interim dean of libraries and librarian for Syracuse University.

Dr. Dames earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the City University of New York and a master’s degree in information studies and a doctoral degree in information science and technology from Syracuse University. He earned a juris doctorate from Northeastern University.

Breona M. Hayes has been named Title IX coordinator at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Before joining A&T, Hayes served as CEO of The Hayes Solutions Group, which she founded in 2019. She is the former Title IX coordinator at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hayes graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in health science-physical therapy. She holds master’s degrees in mental health counseling and school counseling from Webster University in Missouri and is pursuing her Ph.D. in urban higher education at Jackson State University.

Maisha Kelly was named director of athletics at Drexel University in Philadelphia. She has been serving as the senior associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. She joined Bucknell in 2010 after serving as assistant director of championships at NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis.

Kelly is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where she was a track and field athlete. She earned a master’s degree in sports management at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Hugh Durham is the new director of the Office of Admissions at Florida A&M University. He was director of admissions at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

Durham earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and is working on a master’s degree in enrollment management from the University of Southern California.