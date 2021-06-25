Google Makes a $50 Million Commitment to Ten HBCUs
Filed in HBCUs on June 25, 2021
Google has announced grants to 10 HBCUs totaling $50 million that will help support scholarships, invest in technical infrastructure for in-class and remote learning, and develop curriculum and career support programs. The financial commitment is Google’s largest to date for HBCUs. Each institution will receive a one-time unrestricted financial grant of $5 million, providing institutions with the flexibility to invest in their communities and the future workforce as they see fit.
The HBCUs receiving $5 million each are Claflin University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University Prairie View A&M State University, Spelman College, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.
“With this effort, Google is setting a new standard in corporate philanthropy that directly addresses decades of gross inequities and underfunding of HBCUs and establishes a new path forward to ensuring workforce diversity in STEM, one of our most critical sectors here in the U.S. and within the global market,” notes David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “Google has done its homework and understands that our HBCUs are great institutions for unrestricted investment.”
Google rather donate a few pennies to HBCUs to make it appear as if they’re trying to significantly increase the number of ‘native born Black Americans’ within their ranks. Yet, Google continue to mistreat and undervalue the few ‘native born Black Americans’ who currently work there. For those who dissent, I would suggest that you to conduct some substantive research on this topic.