Eight African Americans Who Have Been Appointed to New Administrative Posts in Academia

Priscilla Arungwa was appointed director of students at the Blanding campus of Utah State University. She most recently served as manager of academic and career advising at Lone Star College Cy-Fair in Texas. Earlier, she was a career services coordinator at Prairie View A&M in Texas.

Dr. Arungwa earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She holds an MBA and a doctorate in educational leadership from Prairie View A&M University.

Anthony Baird was named vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Utica College in New York. He was the director of corporate program development and career management and coaching at the Charlton College of Business of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

Dr. Baird is a 1993 graduate of Utica College. He earned a doctorate in higher education leadership from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Kedra Ishop was named vice president for enrollment management at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She has been serving as vice provost for enrollment management at the University of Michigan. Prior to joining the University of Michigan in 2014, Dr. Ishop spent nearly two decades in admissions at the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Ishop holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology, a master’s degree in higher education administration, and a doctorate in educational administration, all from the University of Texas at Austin.

Clinton Normore was promoted to vice president of diversity and inclusion at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri. He had been serving as associate vice president of diversity and inclusion. Earlier in his career, he was director of multicultural student affairs for Oklahoma City University.

Normore is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma. He earned an MBA at Oklahoma City University.

Yolanda Bevill is the new vice president for university communications at Colorado State University. She was the chief public affairs officer at Prairie View A&M University in Texas. Earlier in her career, Bevill worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Bevill earned a law degree from South Texas Law College and a degree in public communications from Syracuse University.

Gretchel Hathaway was named vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She has been serving as dean of diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

Dr. Hathaway holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Manhattanville College in Harrison, New York. She earned a master’s degree in psychology from Yeshiva University in New York and a Ph.D. in social work from the University of Pittsburgh.

Donald A. Coleman Jr. has been named the inaugural director of student transitions at the University of Georgia. In this role he will oversee programs and services to ensure the retention, progression, and success of students at the university. He has been serving as the director of orientation and transition programs at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Coleman received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University and a master’s degree in education from Loyola University in Chicago. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in student affairs leadership from the University of Georgia.

Quincy Jenkins is the inaugural executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Chattanooga State Community College in Tennessee. He was the inaugural director of Latinx outreach at Dalton State College in Georgia for seven years.

Jenkins is a graduate of the University of Tampa, where he majored in Spanish language and literature. He holds a master’s degree from Illinois State University and is completing work on an educational doctorate at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.